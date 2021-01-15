Can't connect right now! retry
Tom Cruise spends hefty sum on robots enforcing COVID-19 measures on set

Tom Cruise has shelled out at large sums of money in order to buy robots that will make sure all COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7. 

As revealed by a source to The Sun, “Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn’t shut down that he’s splashed out on these robots as he can’t be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves."

“The robots are really sophisticated and rather intimidating. It’s like the Terminator only not as violent,” the insider added.

Cruise's move has come after a leaked audio of went viral in which he could be heard lashing out at the crew members of his upcoming flick.

“If I see you do it again, you’re [expletive] gone! And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too! And you, don’t you ever [expletive] do it again!” Cruise was was heard yelling in the fiery rant.

As per Page Six, as many as five staffers called it quits following a second outburst.

“Yes, the rant that came out last month may have been a bit over the top, but he was right, and those who saw the story sympathized with him,” the source told The Sun.

