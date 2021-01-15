Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Duchess Camilla releases video message after launching new initiative

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Duchess Camilla, the wife of future King Prince Charles,  launched a new initiative called The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room.

The move came months after the 73-year-old released lockdown book lists.

In a video message released on Clarence House social media accounts, she said, “To me, reading is a great adventure. I’ve loved it since I was very small and I’d love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do.

She said, "You can escape and you can travel and you can laugh and you can cry. There’s every kind of emotion that humans experience in a book.”

According to a report, the first four books are 'The Mirror and The Light' by Hilary Mantel, 'Where The Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owns, 'Restless' by William Boyd and 'The Architect’s Apprentice' by Elif Shafak.

Camilla added, “I think I’d like it to be something that everybody could delve into and find something that suited them and enjoy it. I just think it’s because I love reading myself I think a lot of other people also get a huge amount of pleasure from it.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry blocked from altering storyline of Netflix series 'The Crown'

Prince Harry blocked from altering storyline of Netflix series 'The Crown'
Bindi Irwin remembers late father Steve Irwin in touching pregnancy post

Bindi Irwin remembers late father Steve Irwin in touching pregnancy post
Ben Affleck reflects on romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so mean towards her'

Ben Affleck reflects on romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so mean towards her'
Meghan Markle dreading the release of half-sister's bombshell book

Meghan Markle dreading the release of half-sister's bombshell book

Hailey Bieber gets candid about dealing with online bullies

Hailey Bieber gets candid about dealing with online bullies
Kate and William devastated after Prince George barred from wearing the crown

Kate and William devastated after Prince George barred from wearing the crown

Prince William and Kate Middleton to get vaccinated on camera: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton to get vaccinated on camera: report

Kim Kardashian 'worried' about children after 'permanent split' from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'worried' about children after 'permanent split' from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian wants to end marriage with Kanye West in peace

Kim Kardashian wants to end marriage with Kanye West in peace

Tom Cruise spends hefty sum on robots enforcing COVID-19 measures on set

Tom Cruise spends hefty sum on robots enforcing COVID-19 measures on set

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in upcoming Marvel film

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in upcoming Marvel film
Kurulus:Osman: Release date of new episode revealed

Kurulus:Osman: Release date of new episode revealed

Latest

view all