Duchess Camilla releases video message after launching new initiative

Duchess Camilla, the wife of future King Prince Charles, launched a new initiative called The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room.

The move came months after the 73-year-old released lockdown book lists.

In a video message released on Clarence House social media accounts, she said, “To me, reading is a great adventure. I’ve loved it since I was very small and I’d love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do.

She said, "You can escape and you can travel and you can laugh and you can cry. There’s every kind of emotion that humans experience in a book.”

According to a report, the first four books are 'The Mirror and The Light' by Hilary Mantel, 'Where The Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owns, 'Restless' by William Boyd and 'The Architect’s Apprentice' by Elif Shafak.

Camilla added, “I think I’d like it to be something that everybody could delve into and find something that suited them and enjoy it. I just think it’s because I love reading myself I think a lot of other people also get a huge amount of pleasure from it.”



