Prince Harry blocked from altering storyline of Netflix series 'The Crown'

Friday Jan 15 2021
Friday Jan 15, 2021

Prince Harry has been told he will have to face the traumas of the past, as Netflix series The Crown will not be altered as per his liking. 

After the Duke of Sussex came forth commenting how he will not let the Netflix series show him and Meghan Markle's royal saga, the streaming giant blocked him from commenting on the matter.

This means that the Duke will have to relive the trauma of Princess Diana's death while a young Prince Harry is likely to be portrayed on screen.

Netflix has not given "any control of the company's brand editorial policies or strategy," said an insider.

"Essentially that means The Crown's storyline, plots or subject matter cannot be altered by the Sussexes.

"And for Harry, there is no way his traumas and colourful moments in his youth can be ignored given how Peter Morgan has written about much of the Royals' scandals," the source further shared.

