Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian celebrates 3rd birthday of daughter Chicago

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Kim Kardashian celebrates 3rd birthday of daughter Chicago

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian celebrated the 3rd birthday of her daughter ‘princess’ Chicago on Friday.

Sharing throwback photos and video snippets of Chicago, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “My Chi Chi princess today you are three!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!”

“You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy,” she said and added “I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today!”

“Happy Birthday Chicago,” Kim Kardashian further wrote.

Kim Kardashian shares two daughters North, 7 and Chicago, 3 as well as sons Saint, 5 and Psalm, 1 with husband US rapper Kanye West.

She is reportedly concerned about the well being of her children following a potential split from Kanye West.

More From Hollywood:

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat’s ‘34+35’ remix is out now

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat’s ‘34+35’ remix is out now
Katie Price decides to send disabled son Harvey 18 to residential college

Katie Price decides to send disabled son Harvey 18 to residential college
Cardi B to star in comedy film ‘Assisted Living’: ‘Overwhelmed with happiness’

Cardi B to star in comedy film ‘Assisted Living’: ‘Overwhelmed with happiness’
Halle Berry sheds light on the importance of having more Black representation in Hollywood

Halle Berry sheds light on the importance of having more Black representation in Hollywood
Chadwick Boseman's wife gives touching speech when accepting Gotham Award

Chadwick Boseman's wife gives touching speech when accepting Gotham Award
Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming letter to her future self

Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming letter to her future self
Tristan Thompson calls Khloe Kardashian ‘my queen’ amid reconciliation reports

Tristan Thompson calls Khloe Kardashian ‘my queen’ amid reconciliation reports
Kylie Jenner to spend millions on spoiling herself after 'rough year'

Kylie Jenner to spend millions on spoiling herself after 'rough year'
Rapper Ice-T says Dr. Dre 'will be home soon' after suffering brain aneurysm

Rapper Ice-T says Dr. Dre 'will be home soon' after suffering brain aneurysm
Kim Kardashian ditches wedding ring for the first time since divorce reports

Kim Kardashian ditches wedding ring for the first time since divorce reports
Dr. Dre's relative makes shocking claim that poisoning caused brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre's relative makes shocking claim that poisoning caused brain aneurysm

Yolanda Hadid shares first photo of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter accidentally

Yolanda Hadid shares first photo of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter accidentally

Latest

view all