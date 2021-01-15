Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't give input on Netflix shows outside of their deal?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly not allowed by Netflix bosses to give any input on shows outside of their own multi-million dollar deal, according to report.

The Duke and Duchess of the Sussex, according to The Sun, cannot ask  Netflix bosses to scrap scenes from the royal drama 'The Crown'.

The couple reportedly won't be consulted about commissioning shows which may be deemed 'anti-royal' or have negative connotations for their wider family and friends, the media outlet, citing insider, claimed.

The revelation comes in the wake of the streaming service receiving backlash over The Crown's recent season, portraying the Prince and Princess Of Wales’ fights and infidelity alongside a bulimia storyline, which carried audience warnings.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped away from royal duties last year in March, will reportedly not be involved with the show as the popular series was brought up in their conversations.

The palace is reportedly gunning for the streaming giant over 'The Crown' while Harry and Meghan are in bed with it – which is set to feature storylines about Harry's childhood and his mother Princess Diana's death – from their upcoming seasons five and six.

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant to produce a wide range of content—documentaries, docu-series, movies, scripted shows, and children's content—under their new production company.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as per their deal, cannot ask Netflix bosses to scrap scenes from the royal drama 'The Crown'.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry blocked from altering storyline of Netflix series 'The Crown'

Prince Harry blocked from altering storyline of Netflix series 'The Crown'
Bindi Irwin remembers late father Steve Irwin in touching pregnancy post

Bindi Irwin remembers late father Steve Irwin in touching pregnancy post
Ben Affleck reflects on romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so mean towards her'

Ben Affleck reflects on romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so mean towards her'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'walk away' after Megxit talks: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'walk away' after Megxit talks: report
Meghan Markle dreading the release of half-sister's bombshell book

Meghan Markle dreading the release of half-sister's bombshell book

Hailey Bieber gets candid about dealing with online bullies

Hailey Bieber gets candid about dealing with online bullies
Kate and William devastated after Prince George barred from wearing the crown

Kate and William devastated after Prince George barred from wearing the crown

Prince William and Kate Middleton to get vaccinated on camera: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton to get vaccinated on camera: report

Kim Kardashian 'worried' about children after 'permanent split' from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'worried' about children after 'permanent split' from Kanye West
Duchess Camilla releases video message after launching new initiative

Duchess Camilla releases video message after launching new initiative

Kim Kardashian wants to end marriage with Kanye West in peace

Kim Kardashian wants to end marriage with Kanye West in peace

Tom Cruise spends hefty sum on robots enforcing COVID-19 measures on set

Tom Cruise spends hefty sum on robots enforcing COVID-19 measures on set

Latest

view all