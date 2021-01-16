Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 16 2021
Lisa Kudrow reveals 'Friends' stars not portraying their characters in reunion special

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Actress Lisa Kudrow sat for an interview to discuss the much-anticipated "Friends" reunion.

Speaking on Rob Lowe’s podcast,Lisa said, “I pre-shot something for it already so we’re definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something.”

She revealed“It is not a reboot, it is not like a scripted thing, we are not portraying our characters.

The actress, who played Phoebe Buffay, “It is us getting together, which just doesn’t happen and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”

Lisa confirmed she has already filmed “a little something” for the reunion and let fans in on what we can expect.

Other members of the reunion include, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. 

