Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Game of Thrones' The Mountain vs Irish boxer Steven Ward: Exhibition bout today in Dubai

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones', is all set to face Irish boxer Steven Ward in an exhibition bout at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai today (Saturday, January 16).

The fight, originally scheduled in Iceland, has been moved to Dubai due to Covid restrictions in Europe.

Bjornsson is reportedly using the bout as preparation for his Las Vegas fight against fellow strongman Eddie Hall later this year. He will take on his British rival in September, with the fight already billed as ‘the heaviest in history’.

Former WBO Intercontinental light-heavyweight champion Steven Ward was originally down to fight the former World's Strongest Man champion in Iceland, but their three-round match has now been moved to Dubai because of Covid restrictions.

Steven Ward is no stranger to rolling the dice. If you're risk averse by nature, boxing is not the game for you.

Ward previously spoke about the 32-year-old Icelandic actor and strongman: "The first time I met him, the lift doors open, he dips down and comes out sideways because he's so wide."

"He's tall, but it's the width from his chest to his back and shoulder to shoulder."

The Mountain is 2.05m (6ft 9in) tall and weighs in at around 156kg (24.5 stone), while Ward has reportedly spent most of his professional career at light-heavyweight he is most used to fighting those around the 79kg mark.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber spotted riding a bike in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber spotted riding a bike in Los Angeles
Do we hear wedding bells for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

Do we hear wedding bells for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

Blake Shelton breaks silence on backlash over his new single 'Minimum Wage'

Blake Shelton breaks silence on backlash over his new single 'Minimum Wage'
Gigi Hadid puts on stylish display for outing as she appears with her sweetheart in NY City

Gigi Hadid puts on stylish display for outing as she appears with her sweetheart in NY City
Ayeza Khan receives birthday greetings from Imran Abbas

Ayeza Khan receives birthday greetings from Imran Abbas
Lisa Kudrow reveals 'Friends' stars not portraying their characters in reunion special

Lisa Kudrow reveals 'Friends' stars not portraying their characters in reunion special

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't give input on Netflix shows outside of their deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't give input on Netflix shows outside of their deal?
Prince Harry blocked from altering storyline of Netflix series 'The Crown'

Prince Harry blocked from altering storyline of Netflix series 'The Crown'
Bindi Irwin remembers late father Steve Irwin in touching pregnancy post

Bindi Irwin remembers late father Steve Irwin in touching pregnancy post
Ben Affleck reflects on romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so mean towards her'

Ben Affleck reflects on romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so mean towards her'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'walk away' after Megxit talks: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'walk away' after Megxit talks: report
Meghan Markle dreading the release of half-sister's bombshell book

Meghan Markle dreading the release of half-sister's bombshell book

Latest

view all