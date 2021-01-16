Do we hear wedding bells for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid unleashed a frenzy as their engagement rumours started circulating following the singer’s new album release.



After the former One Direction member’s new album Nobody Is Listening dropped, the Pillow Talk hit maker’s fans started noticing signs about his plans of proposing in the near future, in the song When Love’s Around.

The lyrics read: "Never feels right / Never feel that type of way / But I need you in my life / Yeah you could be my wife for real / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love.”

This comes only days after the supermodel sparked engagement rumours when she hopped on her Instagram Stories this month with a whole bunch of rings stacked on her wedding finger.



