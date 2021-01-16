Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet was ‘bullied’ by the British press after she shot to fame with ‘Titanic’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

American actor Kate Winslet shed light on her past bullying experiences in Hollywood after she shot to fame through Titanic.

During a chat on the latest episode of WTF With Marc Maron, the Sense and Sensibility actor revealed why she recoiled from fame following her breakout role as Rose in Titanic.

"I think I went into self-protective mode right away,” she recalled.

"... It was cars and cars of British photographers who were photographing me going and buying a pint of milk and a newspaper. That was just weird. It was like night and day from one day to the next,” she went on to say.

She went on to reveal that she was "subject to quite a lot of personal physical scrutiny, and criticized quite a lot."

"The British press were actually quite unkind to me. I felt quite bullied, if I'm honest. I remember just thinking, 'OK, well, this is horrible and I hope it passes.' And it did definitely pass, but it also made me realize that if that's what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, thank you. No, definitely not."

"I was still learning how to act. I'd only been doing it since I was 17. And so I still felt like I wasn't really ready to do lots of big Hollywood jobs. It was a huge responsibility. I didn't want to make mistakes. I didn't want to blow it. I wanted to be in it for the long game,” she said.

She further noted that she "did strategically try and find smaller things" so she could "understand the craft a bit better and also understand myself a bit better, and maintain some degree of privacy and dignity."

More From Entertainment:

All about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s secret love nest

All about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s secret love nest
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ready to be more public about relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ready to be more public about relationship

Zayn Malik fans think he dropped hints about his and Gigi Hadid’s baby in new album

Zayn Malik fans think he dropped hints about his and Gigi Hadid’s baby in new album
Selena Gomez’s new song ‘De Una Vez’ is rumoured to be about Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez’s new song ‘De Una Vez’ is rumoured to be about Justin Bieber

Kelly Clarkson claims celebrities were rude to her after she won ‘American Idol’

Kelly Clarkson claims celebrities were rude to her after she won ‘American Idol’

Justin Bieber spotted riding a bike in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber spotted riding a bike in Los Angeles
Do we hear wedding bells for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

Do we hear wedding bells for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

Game of Thrones' The Mountain vs Irish boxer Steven Ward: Exhibition bout today in Dubai

Game of Thrones' The Mountain vs Irish boxer Steven Ward: Exhibition bout today in Dubai
Blake Shelton breaks silence on backlash over his new single 'Minimum Wage'

Blake Shelton breaks silence on backlash over his new single 'Minimum Wage'

Latest

view all