Saturday Jan 16 2021
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s tell-all will be ‘good, bad and ugly’

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Soon after announcing her plans of writing a gripping tell-all of Meghan Markle, her half-sister Samantha sat down for a candid chat on the book and wore her heart on her sleeve.

Details regarding the tell-all were brought forward by the author herself. She sat down for a candid conversation with Us Weekly, “Contrary to troll gossip and aggregate news rumours, my book has never been designed to attack my sister. It’s relatable.”

“There’s a lot to learn - the good, the bad and the ugly. I’ve been very forthcoming that I was never writing a hardbound tabloid. I said that two years ago, but nobody wanted to believe it.”

During the interview, Samantha even spoke about her half-sister and branded her as being a “shallow social climber” with a “soft spot for gingers.”

She added, “Reviews will be out there in advance, and people will read it subjectively anyway and screw it in terms of whatever they are looking for. That’s just the nature of people.”

“I was a psych major and I really am a counsellor with two master’s degrees, so in terms of the psychology of individuals and groups, I understand what people will make up, but in many ways, I feel that there is something for everyone in it.”

