Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may consider royal return after losing 'it couple' status

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

After losing their 'it couple' star status, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may year for a life back in the royal family.

According to Us Weekly’s Molly Mulshine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may soon start losing relevance and would crave to get an entry back into the royal fold.

Speaking to co-host Christina Garibaldi, Mulshine discussed the couple’s one-year review approaching.

She said that the pair may one day "no longer be the It couple of the moment" and may even want "a quieter life back within the Royal fold”.

"I think there will come a day when Meghan and Harry are no longer the It couple of the moment. Maybe they will want a little bit of a quieter life back within the royal fold. You just never know, so I think that might be why they want to keep that door open,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’
Prince Harry is the only grandchild of Queen Elizabeth without a college degree

Prince Harry is the only grandchild of Queen Elizabeth without a college degree

Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams all set to join the cast of ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams all set to join the cast of ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Dr Dre released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Dr Dre released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian is ‘at peace’ amidst her bitter split with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is ‘at peace’ amidst her bitter split with Kanye West
Rupert Grint is over the moon after breaking Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record

Rupert Grint is over the moon after breaking Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘call off’ Megxit review: ‘It’s not important’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘call off’ Megxit review: ‘It’s not important’
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘nasty blowups’ unearthed: ‘They had no option’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘nasty blowups’ unearthed: ‘They had no option’
Prince Edward mirrored Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he lashed out at media

Prince Edward mirrored Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he lashed out at media
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s tell-all will be ‘good, bad and ugly’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s tell-all will be ‘good, bad and ugly’
Meghan Markle’s court war with British tabloid to be streamed live

Meghan Markle’s court war with British tabloid to be streamed live

Netflix bars Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from having say over its anti-royal shows

Netflix bars Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from having say over its anti-royal shows

Latest

view all