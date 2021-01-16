Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s struggles with the Invictus games revealed: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Prince Harry’s struggles with the Invictus games revealed: report

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling to make the Invictus games work given the current world circumstance and experts believe the Duke is currently watching it all hang by a thread.

This claim was brought forward by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie and royal correspondent Maggie Rulli

Mr Schobiw claimed on the HeirPod podcast, "Although there's no news on the Invictus Games, that is coming up later this year before the summer.”

"It's probably hanging by a thread, I would imagine, at the moment. But I would also imagine that they're really trying to work out how they could still make it work in some capacity. As with a lot of sporting events this year, that's going to be a real challenge for anyone involved in that arena."

Even Ms Rulli agreed and chimed in to claim, "It's unfortunate. I think when it was postponed last year, no one thought they'd be talking about cancelling or postponing it again. Two years in a row of missing it would hurt the charity.

"It also means so much for many of those athletes that train for this moment, and just the awareness that it brings. So I think a lot of people are hoping it can go on."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left ‘hurt feelings’ in their wake: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left ‘hurt feelings’ in their wake: report
Charli D'Amelio reacts to 'Downfalls High' featuring Chase Hudson

Charli D'Amelio reacts to 'Downfalls High' featuring Chase Hudson
Prince Charles to snatch Kate Middleton's chance of becoming Queen of England?

Prince Charles to snatch Kate Middleton's chance of becoming Queen of England?
Palace insider reacts to Tom Bradby's latest statement about Prince Harry

Palace insider reacts to Tom Bradby's latest statement about Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

'Gigi Hadid a natural' when it comes to being mom to newborn daughter

'Gigi Hadid a natural' when it comes to being mom to newborn daughter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for jeopardising William's reign with 'royal sellout'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for jeopardising William's reign with 'royal sellout'
Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’

Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’
Meet the actor who played Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in 'Ertugrul'

Meet the actor who played Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in 'Ertugrul'
Kate Middleton met with disastrous news after Prince William proposal

Kate Middleton met with disastrous news after Prince William proposal
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had 'a lot of healing to do' before engagement decision

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had 'a lot of healing to do' before engagement decision

Eminem sends fans into frenzy with latest announcement

Eminem sends fans into frenzy with latest announcement

Latest

view all