Prince Harry’s struggles with the Invictus games revealed: report

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling to make the Invictus games work given the current world circumstance and experts believe the Duke is currently watching it all hang by a thread.

This claim was brought forward by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie and royal correspondent Maggie Rulli

Mr Schobiw claimed on the HeirPod podcast, "Although there's no news on the Invictus Games, that is coming up later this year before the summer.”

"It's probably hanging by a thread, I would imagine, at the moment. But I would also imagine that they're really trying to work out how they could still make it work in some capacity. As with a lot of sporting events this year, that's going to be a real challenge for anyone involved in that arena."

Even Ms Rulli agreed and chimed in to claim, "It's unfortunate. I think when it was postponed last year, no one thought they'd be talking about cancelling or postponing it again. Two years in a row of missing it would hurt the charity.

"It also means so much for many of those athletes that train for this moment, and just the awareness that it brings. So I think a lot of people are hoping it can go on."