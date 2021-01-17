Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle’s pre-royal life to be featured in a film by her estranged father

Meghan Markle and her estranged father’s relationship appears to be worsening with time.

As per the latest intel, the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father Thomas Markle is looking to make a documentary about his daughter's life from before she married Prince Harry.

According to reports, the film will shed light on the former actor’s pre-royal days, before she had a fall-out with her father and his family.

It is also said to feature unseen footage of the duchess along with rare photographs of the father-daughter.

Mirror Online reported that the documentary will bring into focus Markle’s time in Hollywood as a Daytime Emmy Award-winning lightening director and his life with Meghan from her childhood all the way to her acting career.

The report claims that Meghan’s father is working a cinematographer and is aiming to release the documentary by the end of this year. 

