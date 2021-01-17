Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 17 2021
Kate Winslet's son wants to become an 'actress': 'Sign me up mom!'

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Kate Winslet’s son wants to become an ‘actress’: ‘Sign me up mom!’

Hollywood hotshot Kate Winslet recently opened up about her son Bear’s desire to become an actress.

The star shed light on her son’s interest within acting during one of her appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

There she was quoted saying, "The other day my son was very funny. He turned to me and said, 'Mom, I've got a confession to make’. He was very serious."

At the time "He said, 'I'm just gonna come out with it. I'm just gonna say it,' and I'm like, 'Oh my god the drama.' He looks at me and says, 'I want to be an actress’.”

“[I started laughing and he said] ‘It's not funny, I want to be an actress. Sign me up.’ What do you do with that, honestly? It's hilarious, it made me laugh.”

