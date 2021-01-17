Vanessa Bryant details her tips to dealing with grief: ‘Let me be real'

Vanessa Bryant takes to social media to highlight her personal secrets to dealing with grief and pain after a long year of pain.

She opened up about it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Let me be real- Grief is a messed-up cluster of emotions. One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive.”

“I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard.”

Before concluding she admitted,“I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason. (sic)”



