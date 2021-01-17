Can't connect right now! retry
Can the law help Prince Harry, Meghan Markle retain royal titles?

Can the law help Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep royal titles?

The possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle losing their royal titles has been discussed at length by royal experts.

This observation has been discussed at length by royal expert Marlene Koenig and during his interview with Express UK he claimed, "I think it's the Peerage Reform Act from a couple of years ago, says a peerage can be removed if a peer commits a felony and is in jail for more than a year.”

"Does that apply to Harry? No. So it's going to be very difficult. Would Parliament take up this Act and have the Queen give her assent to remove the Sussex peerage from Harry?"

Under the current law, royals can only be stripped of their titles if an Act of Parliament is introduced and a royal assent from the Queen coincides with it all.

The only instances where royals have been stripped of their titles in the past occurred when they “took arms” against the country.

"Go back to 1917, with the Title Deprivation Act which removed the peerages from two members of the British Royal Family who were German and were enemies.”

"That's why they removed then and in 1919 the Royal Assent came that the Duke of Albany, the Duke of Cumberland and his son and an Austrian viscount were stripped of their peerages. And the Duke of Cumberland's son could not inherit the peerage because he took arms against the United Kingdom. Has Harry taken up arms against the United Kingdom?"

