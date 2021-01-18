Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to ‘get perspective’ regarding ‘irrelevant’ struggle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s struggles with the British royal family and even away from them, have been branded ‘irrelevant.’



British columnist Sarah Vine criticizes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their personal issues that emerged following their exit and in their new life across the pond.

Vine hit out after Harry’s pal Tom Brady admitted that the duke was “heartbroken” about the current affairs of the family.

Writing a piece for the Daily Mail, she said: “Meghan and Harry’s ‘struggle’ seems at best irrelevant”, adding: “It is important to maintain perspective, and right now neither Harry nor Meghan – nor those close to them – are seeing this.”

“If Bradby really wants to help them, he needs to tell them this,” she went on to say.

For the unversed, Bradby had told Alan Tichmarsh: “Are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right. I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do.”