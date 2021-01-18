Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to ‘get perspective’ regarding ‘irrelevant’ struggle

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s struggles with the British royal family and even away from them, have been branded ‘irrelevant.’

British columnist Sarah Vine criticizes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their personal issues that emerged following their exit and in their new life across the pond.

Vine hit out after Harry’s pal Tom Brady admitted that the duke was “heartbroken” about the current affairs of the family.

Writing a piece for the Daily Mail, she said: “Meghan and Harry’s ‘struggle’ seems at best irrelevant”, adding: “It is important to maintain perspective, and right now neither Harry nor Meghan – nor those close to them – are seeing this.”

“If Bradby really wants to help them, he needs to tell them this,” she went on to say.

For the unversed, Bradby had told Alan Tichmarsh: “Are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right. I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do.”

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik's mother surprises Gigi Hadid with her 'favourite' chocolate

Zayn Malik's mother surprises Gigi Hadid with her 'favourite' chocolate
Prince William admits becoming king is ‘not at the top of his priority list’

Prince William admits becoming king is ‘not at the top of his priority list’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘playing the victim card’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘playing the victim card’

Meghan Markle’s mum Doria Ragland’s heartbreaking reaction to Megxit

Meghan Markle’s mum Doria Ragland’s heartbreaking reaction to Megxit

Prince Philip unhappy about Harry, Meghan Markle’s current arrangement

Prince Philip unhappy about Harry, Meghan Markle’s current arrangement

Angelina Jolie rocks an effortlessly chic look as she steps out

Angelina Jolie rocks an effortlessly chic look as she steps out
Pop producer and murderer Phil Spector breathes his last at 81

Pop producer and murderer Phil Spector breathes his last at 81
Jennifer Lopez shoot down claims of her undergoing Botox

Jennifer Lopez shoot down claims of her undergoing Botox
Selena Gomez slams YouTube for spreading lies and funding ‘hate and extremism’

Selena Gomez slams YouTube for spreading lies and funding ‘hate and extremism’

Kim Kardashian crosses 200 million followers on Instagram

Kim Kardashian crosses 200 million followers on Instagram
Ertugrul famed Engin Altan enjoys snowfall with his cat, looks like Brad Pitt in new snap

Ertugrul famed Engin Altan enjoys snowfall with his cat, looks like Brad Pitt in new snap
Ellen DeGeneres calls Betty White a miracle

Ellen DeGeneres calls Betty White a miracle

Latest

view all