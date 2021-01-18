Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry forced Queen Elizabeth to break royal code

In a rare move, Queen Elizabeth disregarded royal protocol after learning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are leaving the royal family for good.

A year ago, when Meghan and Harry made the shocking decision to exit the royal family, the monarch addressed the matter in a public announcement that rocked the nation.

Ditching royal tradition, the Queen referred to as the Sussexes in her speech without their royal titles.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," she said.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the Queen added.

