Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber's sweetheart Hailey Bieber ready to become mom?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Hailey Bieber left fans speculating about her family planing as appeared with her sister Alaia Baldwin's five-month-old baby Iris in a series of new photos.

In the footage she shared on Instagram Story, Justin Bieber's darling can be seen practicing the activities of a mom as she cradles and sings to her niece.

The 24-year-old supermodel also gave her niece the nickname 'little pickle' and filmed herself crooning a song from her childhood.

'Nana used to sing this to me as a baby,' Hailey captioned the photo.

In the pictures, she is seen with a big smile on her face while enjoying with a little baby, who donned a matching set with a cute pattern.

Justin's wife also put on stylish display as she flaunted her gym-honed abs in a tiny white sports top and a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Hailey Bieber's fans liked the post and thought as their beloved star has decided to expend her family with her singer husband Justin Bieber.

More From Entertainment:

Anwar Hadid knocks at Dua Lipa's heart with his cooking skills

Anwar Hadid knocks at Dua Lipa's heart with his cooking skills
1.2 million people watch Eminem's new video in two hours

1.2 million people watch Eminem's new video in two hours

Ian Levine sells some royalties from 'Take That' songs to One Media

Ian Levine sells some royalties from 'Take That' songs to One Media
Kylie Jenner trolled over weak water pressure in multi-million dollar mansion

Kylie Jenner trolled over weak water pressure in multi-million dollar mansion
Karen Gillan says 'Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle' is on Netflix now

Karen Gillan says 'Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle' is on Netflix now
Zack Snyder’s Justice League to be released as 4-hour movie

Zack Snyder’s Justice League to be released as 4-hour movie
Ertugrul's Goncagul Hatun looks gorgeous in Instagram pictures

Ertugrul's Goncagul Hatun looks gorgeous in Instagram pictures

Buckingham Palace gears up for celebrations as Princess Eugenie's due date confirmed

Buckingham Palace gears up for celebrations as Princess Eugenie's due date confirmed
Gigi Hadid shares sweet pregnancy photo

Gigi Hadid shares sweet pregnancy photo

Duchess Camilla torn apart for losing job after long night of partying

Duchess Camilla torn apart for losing job after long night of partying
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave Americans disgruntled over royal departure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave Americans disgruntled over royal departure

Princess Anne to snatch key military title from Prince Harry following Megxit

Princess Anne to snatch key military title from Prince Harry following Megxit

Latest

view all