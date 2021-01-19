Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas shows off her new look amid split rumours

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Ana de Armas flaunted her new hairstyle amid reports of split from her boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The 32-year-old actress, who has reportedly split from Ben Affleck and moved to her native Cuba, appeared in a video message for her friend Claudia Muma on January 17.

In the video, Ana was looking drastic with her new haircut, sporting a white T-shirt and gold jewelry. She also dyed her locks in a darker shade of brown.

Fans were quick to pick up on the new look, with some speculating that the transformation must be because she's newly single.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, who spent much of 2020 together, have 'mutually' and 'completely amicably' decided to end their romantic journey.

On Monday, It was reported that the ex-lovebirds have separated their ways after a one year of heir romantic journey.

According to reports, Ana doesn't want to be based in LA, while Ben has to remain based in LA for his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck first met on the set of 'Deep Water' in November 2019 and then moved to Cuba for a romantic vacation in 2020.

