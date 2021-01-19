Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Why Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas decided to part ways

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Hollywood lovebirds Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s whirlwind romance has hit the rocks. 

It looks like the duo’s tumultuous relationship has now come to an end as the Knives Out star broke off the ties over the Batman actor wanting to live with his kids.

A source told People: "Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

A second source told the portal: "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there.”

“Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives,” they said. 

