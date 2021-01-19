Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Gigi Hadid details the day she found out she was pregnant: ‘I was so nauseous’

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid is detailing the early days of her pregnancy and the exact peculiar moment when she found out she was having a baby.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the fashionista, 25, was asked by a fan whether or not she knew she was pregnant when walking at 2020 New York Fashion Week for Jacquemus’ show.

“When did you walk for jacquemus, did you already know that you were pregnant? or you only knew after?” asked a fan.

Hadid responded saying: “Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show,” referencing Ford’s February 2020 show that was held at Paris Fashion Week.

“I was so nauseous backstage [emoji] but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show,” she said.

Another fan asked her what her favourite pregnancy snacks were. Hadid replied that it went in “waves.”

“It went it waves. Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese. Triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs w fries,” she said. 

