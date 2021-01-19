Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Caitlyn Jenner reveals why she likes Kylie Jenner more than Kendall Jenner

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

American media personality Caitlyn Jenner shared why she is more closer to daughter Kylie Jenner rather than Kendall Jenner.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her, the former Olympian jokingly shared that while she sees herself in Kendall, Kylie spent more time with her and girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, making her the favourite.  

"She's very athletic," she said of the supermodel. 

"We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time."

"Kendall's off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house," she said. 

"We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn't do them. ... But they're so good! It's better than a restaurant."

"Kylie and Sophia get along very well. So [it's] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house — she has some beautiful homes," she said. 

"[We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer. Kendall's not that — she's always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie's more of an open book."

"Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she's just — all the stars came together."


More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis
Prince Charles recalls ‘bone chilling’ Windsor Castle fire devastation

Prince Charles recalls ‘bone chilling’ Windsor Castle fire devastation
How Shah Rukh Khan pranked his in-laws at his wedding: ‘Gauri wear your burka!’

How Shah Rukh Khan pranked his in-laws at his wedding: ‘Gauri wear your burka!’
Donald Trump could pardon Lil Wayne from 10-year prison sentence

Donald Trump could pardon Lil Wayne from 10-year prison sentence

Rupert Grint on why he criticized J.K. Rowling after her transphobic remarks

Rupert Grint on why he criticized J.K. Rowling after her transphobic remarks
TikTok star Hareem Shah says she will continue to expose hypocrites

TikTok star Hareem Shah says she will continue to expose hypocrites
Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s latest stunning snaps enjoying ‘snowy Sunday’ win hearts

Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s latest stunning snaps enjoying ‘snowy Sunday’ win hearts
Pakistan's The All Girl Band takes over the internet, leaves fans swooning

Pakistan's The All Girl Band takes over the internet, leaves fans swooning
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s secrecy around engagement led to one big regret

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s secrecy around engagement led to one big regret
Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson admits he is ‘talentless’ when it comes to directing

Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson admits he is ‘talentless’ when it comes to directing
Queen and Prince Harry still close as she guides him and Meghan about their future

Queen and Prince Harry still close as she guides him and Meghan about their future

Latest

view all