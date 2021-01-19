Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Snopp Dogg clarifies that 'beef' with Eminem is 'family business'

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed that the rumoured tensions between him and Eminem came about because of "family business" and that the two are still friends.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen he said that he respected what Slim Shady had to say about him, adding that the lyrics he rapped most likely referred to "family business". 

"We still friends," Snoop said. 

"I think that’s family business and I don’t want to make it more than what it is. He said what he said [on ‘Zeus’], I respect that, we just going to keep it right there. It’s family business."

It was thought that the duo's friendship had hit rock bottom after Eminem had dissed him on his song Zeus in his album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B.

"As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me," Eminem rapped. 

"But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Meh, not really (haha) / I had dog backwards," the lyrics mentions.


