Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Prince William 'chased by a police dog' at the Queen's estate: report

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Prince William ‘chased by a police dog’ at the Queen’s estate: report

Prince William once got chased in Sandringham estate by a police dog who mistook the prince for an intruder according to reports by a former service man. 

This report was brought forward by PC Jon Chandler. During his interview with The Eastern Daily the retired service man explained, "I had a particularly interesting night when I was walking my dog off the lead around the grounds and he chased after the future king of England.”

"It was late at night and Prince William was walking towards the garages and the dog picked up his scent and went charging after him. He took it in good jest. He was only young then.”

"It could have gone horribly wrong if he was bitten, but fortunately the dog did what it was supposed to do, and just stood back and barked at him. It was a memorable night."

“There have been lots of highs and a few lows, but overall I have enjoyed my career. I have had the opportunity to make a difference - that is the reason I joined in the first place.”

