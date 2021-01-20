Priyanka Chopra spills the beans behind Hollywood’s 'biggest shortcoming'

Priyanka Chopra recently got candid about the biggest problem she has with Hollywood and its lack of representation.



According to a report by IANS, the actress said, "I chased after this movie, actually, I read about it on Twitter. I had read this book about a decade ago.”

“I was very excited and profoundly moved by it so when I read about the fact that it was being made by Netflix, I got my agents to call the producers and offered my services."

"Pinky as a part has really developed in the movie but I really wanted to be an executive producer on this to offer my support. And my belief is to be able to get South Asian stories influxed into Hollywood.”

She concluded by saying, "We don't see enough representation in global entertainment, considering we're one-fifth of the world's population. So I was very, very excited to offer my support to this movie."