Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra spills the beans behind Hollywood’s 'biggest shortcoming'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Priyanka Chopra spills the beans behind Hollywood’s 'biggest shortcoming'

Priyanka Chopra recently got candid about the biggest problem she has with Hollywood and its lack of representation.

According to a report by IANS, the actress said, "I chased after this movie, actually, I read about it on Twitter. I had read this book about a decade ago.”

“I was very excited and profoundly moved by it so when I read about the fact that it was being made by Netflix, I got my agents to call the producers and offered my services."

"Pinky as a part has really developed in the movie but I really wanted to be an executive producer on this to offer my support. And my belief is to be able to get South Asian stories influxed into Hollywood.”

She concluded by saying, "We don't see enough representation in global entertainment, considering we're one-fifth of the world's population. So I was very, very excited to offer my support to this movie."

More From Entertainment:

Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King

Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King
Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot

Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot
Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit, judge rules
Kanye West approaches divorce lawyers after marriage counselling over with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West approaches divorce lawyers after marriage counselling over with Kim Kardashian
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lauded by expert for fleeing 'royal cage'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lauded by expert for fleeing 'royal cage'
Princess Diana's 1994 biography subjected to derailment attempts, claims friend

Princess Diana's 1994 biography subjected to derailment attempts, claims friend
Kate Middleton and Prince William's communication secretary quits royal household

Kate Middleton and Prince William's communication secretary quits royal household
Duchess Camilla's marriage to Parker Bowles 'came as relief' to the Queen

Duchess Camilla's marriage to Parker Bowles 'came as relief' to the Queen
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas 'talk regularly' even after split: report

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas 'talk regularly' even after split: report
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital woes to be shown on 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital woes to be shown on 'KUWTK'
Chrissy Teigen delivers savage comeback over attending Joe Biden's inauguration

Chrissy Teigen delivers savage comeback over attending Joe Biden's inauguration
Justin Bieber gives insight on what marriage with Hailey Bieber is like

Justin Bieber gives insight on what marriage with Hailey Bieber is like

Latest

view all