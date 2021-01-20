Christopher Nolan says he wants to work with Indian actors in the future

'I really had a tremendous experience,' said Christopher Nolan about his time spent filming in India

Hollywood's ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan is yearning to head back to India to film once again.

Speaking to IANS news agency, the Interstellar director revealed that he is open to working alongside Indian actors in his future projects after he shot parts of his latest release, Tenet, in Mumbai, India.

“I really had a tremendous experience. The love for films in that city is really palpable. I never make plans so far ahead. But I had an amazing experience in India, and I definitely want to come back and work more in India with Indian actors. I don’t know what I’m doing next,” he said.

“That experience of meeting filmmakers of Mumbai and getting to see the sights and sounds of Mumbai was very inspiring for me. It immediately set my imagination to work on how I could come back there and do some shooting,” he said.