Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Chrissy Teigen delivers savage comeback over attending Joe Biden's inauguration

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Chrissy Teigen clapped back to a troll blasting her for travelling to Washington DC for Joe Biden's inauguration during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Amid the pandemic, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will attend Biden's star-studded 'Celebrating America' event.

This has ruffled feathers amongst some people, with one individual questioning why John's "whole family" is able to attend the celebration "when literally no one can move about the city."

Reacting to the remark savagely, Teigen wrote, "for [expletive] sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference."

When the user blasted that DC residents "aren't very 'happy' right now" about the locked-down city, the Cravings author fired back, "This is not my fault but I'm sorry you're frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot."

