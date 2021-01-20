Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William's communication secretary quits royal household

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William's secretary quit days after reports of reunion with Meghan and Harry came 

Kate Middleton and Prince William's communications secretary has quit the royal household in order to join a billion-dollar firm. 

Christian Jones has been the communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since April 2019.

A source told the Telegraph, “Christian has really helped them to steer them through their public-facing role during the pandemic.

"He’s helped them to grow in confidence by gently pushing them out of their comfort zone," they added.

As per reports, Jones would remain as an advisor to the royal couple.

Meanwhile, news about his departure from the royal family has come after reports of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reuniting with William and Kate.

