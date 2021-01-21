Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth halted shoot of ‘Bridgerton’ once: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton once had to stop the shooting process for one of their episodes upon the directives of Queen Elizabeth II. 

The newly-released show on the streaming giant was once impacted by the sovereign’s hectic schedule as one of the scenes was getting filmed at Lancaster House.

The London property which was once part of the palace complex is often used for formal events for the monarch.

Showrunner and executive producer of Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen, recalled the day the Queen “needed the space” and asked the crew to halt the filming.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, he said: "We had very limited time to shoot this scene before Her Majesty (the real one) needed the space @ Lancaster House, London #Bridgerton.”

The scene in question was filmed in a haste with limited time on the clock as the characters of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings can be seen requesting Queen Charlotte for a marriage license.

For the unversed, Queen Charlotte was the wife of King George III and Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great-great-grandmother. 

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen basks in feeling of 'different' America after Joe Biden's inauguration

Chrissy Teigen basks in feeling of 'different' America after Joe Biden's inauguration
‘It’s a pity Prince William can’t become king before Charles,’ says royal expert

‘It’s a pity Prince William can’t become king before Charles,’ says royal expert
Shia LaBeouf ‘willing to participate in mediation’ amid case filed by FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf ‘willing to participate in mediation’ amid case filed by FKA twigs
‘The Simpsons’ is back with another spooky Kamala Harris prediction

‘The Simpsons’ is back with another spooky Kamala Harris prediction

ARMY’s rejoice over VP Kamala Harris’s love for BTS

ARMY’s rejoice over VP Kamala Harris’s love for BTS
Kanye West’s political plans remain unscathed as he eyes 2024 presidential run

Kanye West’s political plans remain unscathed as he eyes 2024 presidential run
Thomas Markle to explain why his relationship with Meghan Markle went ‘sour’

Thomas Markle to explain why his relationship with Meghan Markle went ‘sour’

Tom Holland was certain he’d get fired by Marvel after ‘Civil War’

Tom Holland was certain he’d get fired by Marvel after ‘Civil War’

Biden-Harris inauguration was ‘deeply personal’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Biden-Harris inauguration was ‘deeply personal’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Chrissy Teigen is the only celebrity followed by Joe Biden on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is the only celebrity followed by Joe Biden on Twitter
Arnold Schwarzenegger receives COVID-19 vaccine: 'Come with me if you want to live'

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives COVID-19 vaccine: 'Come with me if you want to live'
Lady Gaga amazes audience with US National Anthem at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Watch

Lady Gaga amazes audience with US National Anthem at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Watch

Latest

view all