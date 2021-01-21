ARMY’s rejoice over VP Kamala Harris’s love for BTS: ‘Didn’t know I could fall deeper in love’

US Vice President Kamala Harris’s love for BTS has sent fans roaring in excitement.

As the 49th Vice President of the, Harris is not only the first ever woman vice president, but also the first Black lady to take to the White House.

Even though those achievements alone have been enough to send social media ablaze, recently news of her love for BTS was revealed and ARMYs can’t stop gushing.

Many took to their respective social media accounts pretty soon thereafter and praised the VP.

One began imagining a run in with Harris at a BTS concert and wrote, “imagine youre ticketing for a bts concert and u find out kamala harris gets soundcheck instead of you.” (sic)

Whereas another added, “And she's a fan!!!!! Kamala Harris' Playlist got BTS' BWL on it!!! Madam Vice President got excellent taste!”

Another was a pretty taken aback by it all, “Yo yo yo @VP @KamalaHarris follows @BTS_twt I didn’t know I could fall deeper in love with her, but here I am.”



