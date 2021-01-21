‘The Simpsons’ is back with another spooky Kamala Harris prediction

Lisa Simpson's character also chose to don the same outfit that Kamala Harris wore at the inauguration

The Simpsons fans are getting the creeps once again after another eerie predication proved to be spot-on!

The show, infamous for predicting major future events through its episodes, hit the headlines once again as an old episode came afloat with a spooky glance at US Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration attire.

In the episode titled Bart To The Future, Lisa could be seen becoming the first female president of the United States. Apparently, that wasn’t the only similarity she shared with Harris—who is now America’s first female vice president.

Lisa’s character also chose to don the same outfit that Harris wore on Wednesday, long after the episode originally aired.

Lisa wore a purple jacket, pearls and earrings, just like Harris who often chooses the same colour for significant occasions as a way to honour Shirley Chisholm, who was the first black woman to be elected to the United States Congress.

Pearls too have become a signature accessory for Harris who honours her Howard University sorority Alpha Cappa Alpha through the article.



