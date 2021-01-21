Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Prince Harry warned about repeating Princess Diana’s mistakes

Prince Harry has recently been issued a grave warning about potentially repeating Princess Diana’s incredibly “unbalanced” mistakes.

This warning was brought forward by royal expert Daniela Elser. She touched upon it all during an interview with Express UK and was quoted saying, "What is so interesting here is the fact that this current situation is starting to bear a resemblance to the early ’90s and the internecine, bloodless conflict known as the War of the Wales.”

"As Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles’ deeply unhappy, fractured union spilled over into public view, each would get their side of things out into the open via sympathetic publications or journalists.”

"Charles was an adulterous cold fish was the princess’s narrative; Diana, the other side countered, was unbalanced and (that old 19th-century chestnut) 'hysterical'."

Ms Elser also chimed in saying that “There have been signs that a similar sort of battle is heating up" between William and Harry, but warned it risks making things more "toxic".

