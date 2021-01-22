Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ex-palace aides to give evidence in privacy case

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Four former royal aides of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be testifying in court in the latter's lawsuit filed against Associated Publishers.

According to BBC, former private secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Samantha Cohen, former director of communications, Sara Latham, communications secretary, Jason Knauf and former deputy communications secretary Christian Jones, will be testifying in the court in the former actor's lawsuit against publishers of the Mail on Sunday and the Daily Mail over breach of privacy and copyright.

The royal aides, famously dubbed “the Palace Four”, would maintain neutrality in their stance.

The lawyers of the former aides said in a letter: "None of our clients welcomes his or her potential involvement in this litigation, which has arisen purely as a result of the performance of his or her duties in their respective jobs at the material time.”

"Nor does any of our clients wish to take sides in the dispute between your respective clients. Our clients are all strictly neutral,” it went on to say.

"They have no interest in assisting either party to the proceedings. Their only interest is in ensuring a level playing field, insofar as any evidence they may be able to give is concerned,” the lawyers added.

They went on to add the three issues they could bring to light regarding Meghan’s infamous letter to her father Thomas Markle: “The creation of the letter and the electronic draft”; “whether or not the claimant anticipated that the letter might come into the public domain”; and whether the duchess was "directly or indirectly provided private information, generally and in relation to the letter specifically, to the authors of Finding Freedom.”

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid shares her adorable chat with beau Zayn Malik: Take a look

Gigi Hadid shares her adorable chat with beau Zayn Malik: Take a look
Jennifer Aniston is ‘feeling the Bern’ with these Bernie Sanders memes

Jennifer Aniston is ‘feeling the Bern’ with these Bernie Sanders memes
Jane Krakowski says she is dating Brad Pitt, in her fantasy

Jane Krakowski says she is dating Brad Pitt, in her fantasy

Alizeh Shah sets internet ablaze with her stunning selfie

Alizeh Shah sets internet ablaze with her stunning selfie
The 'Big Bang Theory’ Mayim Bialik reveals how ‘annoying’ she was to Jim Parsons

The 'Big Bang Theory’ Mayim Bialik reveals how ‘annoying’ she was to Jim Parsons
Prince Charles to ‘lance Prince Andrew boil’ over threats to the crown

Prince Charles to ‘lance Prince Andrew boil’ over threats to the crown
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis admits difficulty in re-watching series

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis admits difficulty in re-watching series

Orlando Bloom gushes over Katy Perry's inauguration performance

Orlando Bloom gushes over Katy Perry's inauguration performance
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ amasses another win in landslide move

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ amasses another win in landslide move
Prince William true ‘inheritance’ from Princess Diana unearthed

Prince William true ‘inheritance’ from Princess Diana unearthed
Eagle-eyed fans spot Prince Harry at Joe Biden's inauguration

Eagle-eyed fans spot Prince Harry at Joe Biden's inauguration
'Metallica' producer Bob Rock sells lucrative record catalogue of 43 tracks

'Metallica' producer Bob Rock sells lucrative record catalogue of 43 tracks

Latest

view all