Chrissy Teigen leaves netizens in stitches after she loses tooth while eating candy

Friday Jan 22, 2021
Chrissy Teigen’s Washington trip for Inauguration Day did not go as planned.
Apparently the Cravings author was snacking on candy when she faced a dental problem.
The 35-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that she lost her tooth.
In the video, the mother-of-two proceeded to show her tooth wedged in the candy.
"I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up," she says in a video.
When a fan asked to clarify if it was real or not, Teigen said that it was a cap.
"Real tooth or a cap or veneer," the fan asked
"Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth," Teigen responded.