Katie Price finally touches on the real ‘crisis point’ with son Harvey

Katie Price recently spilled the beans behind her decision to admit her son Harvey in a full-time care facility.

The star shed light on it all during her interview with BBC Radio 4’s Women’s Hour this Thursday.

There Price admitted that her autistic and partially blind son Harvey had taken to destructive means in order to spend more time with her.

"The crisis point was the point that my windows were getting smashed every morning because he wanted to be with me,” she admitted.

According to The Mirror she added, "He knew, because he was big and strong, that he'd smash a window and then the driver wouldn't have him in the car because he'd go and smash the windscreen of the car, or he'd start attacking the driver."

"He'd do that because he knew if he did that, he'd be at home with me because they wouldn't take him to school."

Price had started looking for full-time care facilities from the time her son had turned 18. "He wakes everyone up at night—it's always disturbed sleep. He's been waking the kids up all the time, and he'd go for the kids. You don't want them worried. It was a crisis."

During the course of the interview Price did make it clear that her time with Harvey is not something she’d ever change. But "this is the best thing for Harvey, and we have to think positively because I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him."