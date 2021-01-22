Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price finally touches on the real ‘crisis point’ with son Harvey

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Katie Price finally touches on the real ‘crisis point’ with son Harvey

Katie Price recently spilled the beans behind her decision to admit her son Harvey in a full-time care facility.

The star shed light on it all during her interview with BBC Radio 4’s Women’s Hour this Thursday.

There Price admitted that her autistic and partially blind son Harvey had taken to destructive means in order to spend more time with her.

"The crisis point was the point that my windows were getting smashed every morning because he wanted to be with me,” she admitted.

According to The Mirror she added, "He knew, because he was big and strong, that he'd smash a window and then the driver wouldn't have him in the car because he'd go and smash the windscreen of the car, or he'd start attacking the driver."

"He'd do that because he knew if he did that, he'd be at home with me because they wouldn't take him to school."

Price had started looking for full-time care facilities from the time her son had turned 18. "He wakes everyone up at night—it's always disturbed sleep. He's been waking the kids up all the time, and he'd go for the kids. You don't want them worried. It was a crisis."

During the course of the interview Price did make it clear that her time with Harvey is not something she’d ever change. But "this is the best thing for Harvey, and we have to think positively because I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Camilla’s struggles began due to Princess Diana

Prince Charles, Camilla’s struggles began due to Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around 'privacy explosions' revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around 'privacy explosions' revealed
Adele finally achieves court verdict against ex Simon Konecki

Adele finally achieves court verdict against ex Simon Konecki
‘Bridgerton’s’ Lady Whistledown comes out ‘with the latest gossip’

‘Bridgerton’s’ Lady Whistledown comes out ‘with the latest gossip’
Paris Hilton shares photos of when she suffered 'trauma, abuse'

Paris Hilton shares photos of when she suffered 'trauma, abuse'
Johnny Depp's co-star says it's 'criminal' to drop star from Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp's co-star says it's 'criminal' to drop star from Pirates of the Caribbean
Halle Berry touches on her workout secrets as a mother-of-two

Halle Berry touches on her workout secrets as a mother-of-two
Soulja Boy being taken to court over horrific sexual assault allegations

Soulja Boy being taken to court over horrific sexual assault allegations

‘Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki touches on his plans for reprising Sam Winchester

‘Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki touches on his plans for reprising Sam Winchester
Devin Booker shows some love to Kendall Jenner's Instagram photo

Devin Booker shows some love to Kendall Jenner's Instagram photo
Olivia Jade makes YouTube return after college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade makes YouTube return after college admissions scandal
Chrissy Teigen leaves netizens in stitches after she loses tooth while eating candy

Chrissy Teigen leaves netizens in stitches after she loses tooth while eating candy

Latest

view all