Friday Jan 22 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around 'privacy explosions' revealed

A number of experts have weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s approach towards maintaining privacy in the star studded streets of L.A.

All of these claims have been brought forward by fellow actor and Santa Barbara neighbor Rob Lowe. He admits the couple have become “very reclusive” and seeing Prince Harry out and about is even harder than “seeing the Loch Ness Monster.”

Even insiders have weighed in on the couple’s approach to privacy and according to sources close to Heat World, “Harry and Meghan are more concerned than ever about protecting their privacy.”

“They’re going through the list of people in their inner circle with a fine-tooth comb, and anyone who enters their world is thoroughly vetted.”

“They’re also being more meticulous than ever about anything they put in writing, and have had serious talks with friends and associates about the heightened need for discretion. In essence, it’s them clamping down on leaks of any kind. They have a zero-tolerance policy.”

