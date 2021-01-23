Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian seems to ease tension with Kanye West as she shares sweet photo of Chicago

Kim Kardashian shared a never-before-seen photos of her daughter Chicago and niece Stormi amid rumours of her divorce with her husband Kanye West.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the American reality TV star mesmerised fans as she shared a throwback photo with 'cute, chunky, perfect' Chicago and Stormi.

The 40-year-old celebrity seemingly wants to repair her breakdown relationship with the rapper as she knows that it could have bad impact on their children, according to some fans.

In two years-old picture, the 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star is seen holding her daughter Chicago West, now aged three, as well as Kylie Jenner's little girl Stormi Webster, now aged two.

Kim captioned the post: "OMG found this pic in my phone and our babies are so tiny and cute and chunky and perfect!!!"

Chicago is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Meanwhile, Stormi Webster is the daughter of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott.

In the picture, The 40-year-old appeared without makeup as her locks cascaded upon her back. She was dressed in a sheer white tank top and had on light gray sweatpants.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are parents of four children, have not been seen together since December.

