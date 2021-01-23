Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 23 2021
Saweetie shares defining moment of her relationship with Quavo

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Rapper Saweetie revealed the adorable moment when she realised that her man Quavo is in love with her.

Speaking on Page Six, the Best Friend hit maker said that the defining moment of her relationship was when he beau save a piece of chicken for her.

While the gesture was insignificant she said that it was something that touched her heart. 

"Those are the things that really matter, the things that have no price on them," she told the outlet.

"The Bentley is cool, but I'm really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels."

"I wasn't testing him or anything," she said. 

"I'd be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food."

