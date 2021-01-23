Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

The real reason Camilla got ‘styled as Duchess of Cornwall’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Experts weigh in on the real reason Camilla was ‘styled was Duchess of Cornwall’

Royal experts recently shed light on the reason the royal family was forced to dub Camilla the “Duchess of Cornwall” from the start.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig. She told Express UK, “Camilla was not popular or well liked, [though] this has changed a lot since the marriage as Camilla has taken on a lot of patronages and Charles is a lot happier.”

“Still, [there was] a lot of tension and anger among a certain element of the population—so it was decided that Camilla would be styled as the Duchess of Cornwall, even though, of course, she is the Princess of Wales.”

More From Entertainment:

Perrie Edwards recalls 'sounding like a frog' after tonsils became like 'balloons'

Perrie Edwards recalls 'sounding like a frog' after tonsils became like 'balloons'

Priyanka Chopra sheds light on future family plans alongside Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra sheds light on future family plans alongside Nick Jonas
How Kelly Clarkson's conversation with her 4-year-old on babies backfired

How Kelly Clarkson's conversation with her 4-year-old on babies backfired
Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool meme with Bernie Sanders leaves netizens in stitches

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool meme with Bernie Sanders leaves netizens in stitches
BTS’ Jin reveals his secrets to dodging hate comments

BTS’ Jin reveals his secrets to dodging hate comments
Ryan Seacrest says Kardashian-Jenner crew have 'stack of ideas' for television

Ryan Seacrest says Kardashian-Jenner crew have 'stack of ideas' for television
Kylie Jenner's ‘protectiveness’ for Stormi unearthed

Kylie Jenner's ‘protectiveness’ for Stormi unearthed
Saweetie shares defining moment of her relationship with Quavo

Saweetie shares defining moment of her relationship with Quavo

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about undergoing therapy

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about undergoing therapy
Zayn Malik's fans reveal new things about his daughter's name

Zayn Malik's fans reveal new things about his daughter's name
Prince Harry and William's love for their mother Princess Diana will never die

Prince Harry and William's love for their mother Princess Diana will never die
Kim Kardashian seems to ease tension with Kanye West as she shares sweet photo of Chicago

Kim Kardashian seems to ease tension with Kanye West as she shares sweet photo of Chicago

Latest

view all