The real reason Camilla got ‘styled as Duchess of Cornwall’

Experts weigh in on the real reason Camilla was ‘styled was Duchess of Cornwall’

Royal experts recently shed light on the reason the royal family was forced to dub Camilla the “Duchess of Cornwall” from the start.



This claim was brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig. She told Express UK, “Camilla was not popular or well liked, [though] this has changed a lot since the marriage as Camilla has taken on a lot of patronages and Charles is a lot happier.”

“Still, [there was] a lot of tension and anger among a certain element of the population—so it was decided that Camilla would be styled as the Duchess of Cornwall, even though, of course, she is the Princess of Wales.”