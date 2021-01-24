Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Larry King and Meghan Markle’s ‘awkward’ interview unearthed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Meghan Markle fans have dug up an old interview of hers with late broadcasting legend Larry King after news of his death broke out.

And while many fans may have enjoyed seeing the two chat about her time on Suits, some found it rather awkward after the iconic broadcaster made comments about Meghan’s character.

"Who is Rachel, Meghan?" King asked about the actor’s character on the legal drama.

The now-Duchess of Sussex responded that her character was the paralegal at a firm in the TV show after which King interrupts and says: “Seductive?”

A flustered Meghan replied: "I don't know, do you think so, Larry?"

King then quipped that it was “just a comment.”

However, fans weren’t too happy after watching the interview.

One fan wrote: "So the first thing Larry King has to say about Meghan's character is 'seductive'. Wow really investigative journalism done here."

"That comment made me cringe! Meghan handled this bizarre interview so gracefully!" said another.

“'Seductive' - oh god I'm cringing!" added a third.

More From Entertainment:

Gemma Collins wants to take over Buckingham Palace and exile the Queen

Gemma Collins wants to take over Buckingham Palace and exile the Queen
Prince Harry reveals when he and Meghan Markle will return to social media

Prince Harry reveals when he and Meghan Markle will return to social media
Meghan Markle should be stripped of patronages, critics urge the Queen

Meghan Markle should be stripped of patronages, critics urge the Queen
Prince Harry told to ‘stay out of foreign politics’ after Capitol Hill comments

Prince Harry told to ‘stay out of foreign politics’ after Capitol Hill comments

George Clooney yearns to meet 87-year-old father during quarantine

George Clooney yearns to meet 87-year-old father during quarantine

Kate Middleton handed down access to special perks from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton handed down access to special perks from Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle didn't like the UK because she thought it was too small for her'

Meghan Markle didn't like the UK because she thought it was too small for her'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to renounce their titles post Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to renounce their titles post Megxit
Casey Affleck says brother Ben Affleck's former flame 'is a catch'

Casey Affleck says brother Ben Affleck's former flame 'is a catch'
Prince Harry says British media was 'sexist and racist' towards Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says British media was 'sexist and racist' towards Meghan Markle
Priyanka Chopra opens up about life in quarantine with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra opens up about life in quarantine with Nick Jonas

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

Latest

view all