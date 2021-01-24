Larry King and Meghan Markle’s ‘awkward’ interview unearthed

Meghan Markle fans have dug up an old interview of hers with late broadcasting legend Larry King after news of his death broke out.



And while many fans may have enjoyed seeing the two chat about her time on Suits, some found it rather awkward after the iconic broadcaster made comments about Meghan’s character.

"Who is Rachel, Meghan?" King asked about the actor’s character on the legal drama.

The now-Duchess of Sussex responded that her character was the paralegal at a firm in the TV show after which King interrupts and says: “Seductive?”

A flustered Meghan replied: "I don't know, do you think so, Larry?"

King then quipped that it was “just a comment.”

However, fans weren’t too happy after watching the interview.

One fan wrote: "So the first thing Larry King has to say about Meghan's character is 'seductive'. Wow really investigative journalism done here."

"That comment made me cringe! Meghan handled this bizarre interview so gracefully!" said another.

“'Seductive' - oh god I'm cringing!" added a third.