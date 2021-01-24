Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde staying ‘professional’ on set despite romance

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Power couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are staying professional despite being in a committed relationship with each other. 

As the two currently shoot for the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, a source has revealed that the lovebirds are keeping things completely professional.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed: "She really creates a little community. She wasn’t joking when she said she has zero tolerance for [expletive].”

"It’s a super tight-knit group,” added the source.

The grapevine further said their relationship was not a secret for the cast and crew on set and their photos from the wedding were "absolutely not leaked or staged for some sort of promotional reason." 

