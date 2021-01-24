Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde staying ‘professional’ on set despite romance

Power couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are staying professional despite being in a committed relationship with each other.



As the two currently shoot for the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, a source has revealed that the lovebirds are keeping things completely professional.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed: "She really creates a little community. She wasn’t joking when she said she has zero tolerance for [expletive].”

"It’s a super tight-knit group,” added the source.

The grapevine further said their relationship was not a secret for the cast and crew on set and their photos from the wedding were "absolutely not leaked or staged for some sort of promotional reason."