Jennifer Lopez thanks fans for love as she marks 20th anniversary of her 2nd studio album ‘J.Lo’

US singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support as she celebrated 20 years of her self-titled second studio album J.Lo.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, who made her music debut in 1999, shared her beach snaps and thanked her fans for their love.

The On The Floor singer wrote, “As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs.”

“Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl.”



In her previous post, Jennifer recreated the music video for Love Don't Cost a Thing and shared a clip with the fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of album J.Lo.

She said, “Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot.”



