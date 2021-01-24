Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Sunday Jan 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez thanks fans for love as she marks 20th anniversary of her 2nd studio album ‘J.Lo’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez thanks fans for love as she marks 20th anniversary of her 2nd studio album ‘J.Lo’

US singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support as she celebrated 20 years of her self-titled second studio album J.Lo.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, who made her music debut in 1999, shared her beach snaps and thanked her fans for their love.

The On The Floor singer wrote, “As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs.”

“Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl.”

In her previous post, Jennifer recreated the music video for Love Don't Cost a Thing and shared a clip with the fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of album J.Lo.

She said, “Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot.”


More From Hollywood:

Shakira over the moon as her ‘Girl Like Me’ hits 200 million views on YouTube

Shakira over the moon as her ‘Girl Like Me’ hits 200 million views on YouTube
Legendary US TV host Larry King dies at age of 87

Legendary US TV host Larry King dies at age of 87

Bella Hadid advises fans to take time to get help for mental health

Bella Hadid advises fans to take time to get help for mental health
Former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star Mick Norcross found dead at his residence

Former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star Mick Norcross found dead at his residence
Dave Chappelle diagnosed with Covid-19

Dave Chappelle diagnosed with Covid-19
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter name revealed

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter name revealed
'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic’s name not included in Trump’s clemency list

'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic’s name not included in Trump’s clemency list
Jennifer Lopez feels ‘honor’ to spend a few moments with US soldiers guarding Washington DC

Jennifer Lopez feels ‘honor’ to spend a few moments with US soldiers guarding Washington DC
Stephanie Seymour’s son Harry Brant dies at age of 24

Stephanie Seymour’s son Harry Brant dies at age of 24
Liv Tyler reunites with her ‘loves’ as she recovers from coronavirus

Liv Tyler reunites with her ‘loves’ as she recovers from coronavirus
Kim Kardashian celebrates 3rd birthday of daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian celebrates 3rd birthday of daughter Chicago
Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat’s ‘34+35’ remix is out now

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat’s ‘34+35’ remix is out now

Latest

view all