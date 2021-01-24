Prince Charles dubbed a threat to the monarchy: ‘He has a serious problem’

Experts have come forward to spill the beans behind Prince Charles’s potential of pushing the “monarchy over a cliff very fast.”

This claim has been brought forward by the The Last Queen author and Journalist Clive Irving.

During his interview with Vanity Fair he admitted, "Charles has a serious problem. One problem is that he doesn’t look like an invigorating generational shift, does he? That’s what would be needed, something that reinvigorates and sends a sense that they’ve understood the modern world."

"In some ways, Charles looks older than the queen. He’s a man more suited to the 18th century than the 21st, and I’m not being facetious about that. That’s his deliberate and chosen style, like a younger brother of the queen rather than a son.”