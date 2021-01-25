Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 25 2021
Kate Middleton can never be Queen as royal rule bars her from taking the throne

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Why Kate Middleton cannot assume power as the sole monarch of Britain

Kate Middleton married into the royal family, knowing fully well she will one day become the Queen of England.

However, one royal rule can still stop the Duchess, once she becomes the Queen consort, to take the throne if William dies before Prince George reaches majority.

Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne explained, "Unless provided for by Parliament, through legislation, there is no scope whatsoever for a Queen consort to assume regal power."

Iain added that it is more likely William's case, his brother Harry would have to become the King of England.

"In the event of Prince William having become king, and dying before Prince George had reached his majority, and there having been no further provisions passed by Parliament - such as in 1953, then the rather anomalous position would arise, given present circumstances, whereby Prince Harry, as next in line who had attained a majority, would become Regent."

