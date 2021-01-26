Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez touches on what she took for ‘granted’ in quarantine

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Jennifer Lopez touches on what she took for ‘granted’ in quarantine

Jennifer Lopez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on everything she took for granted before Covid-19 cleared up her perspective.

She shed light on it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, "It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long.”

“Not being able to see my mom and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together — different things like that where you realize health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

"We have an excitement to get back to work safely and I've been adamant during my shoots that we follow protocols including testing and face masks and social distancing.”

"But as we continue to move forward, I want to have a comfort level and a peace of mind as we enter back into a more normal routine, which hopefully will be sooner rather than later."

"It's important to me that when I get back to work on stage and filming that I'm confident I'm doing it safely for everyone. There's a huge responsibility. It's like, 'OK we don't want to take any chances with anybody's life,' so we need be as safe as we can."


More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian reveals how KUWTK almost never happened

Khloe Kardashian reveals how KUWTK almost never happened
Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'

Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'
Priyanka Chopra shares that Nick Jonas 'gave up' on teaching her piano

Priyanka Chopra shares that Nick Jonas 'gave up' on teaching her piano
Ben Affleck swears to remain single after Ana de Armas heartbreak: report

Ben Affleck swears to remain single after Ana de Armas heartbreak: report
Kate Hudson touches on her desire to ‘hide’ from her kids

Kate Hudson touches on her desire to ‘hide’ from her kids
Billie Eilish sheds light on her struggles with weight loss pills: ‘It’s just crazy’

Billie Eilish sheds light on her struggles with weight loss pills: ‘It’s just crazy’
Princess Diana always knew something wasn’t right about Prince Andrew

Princess Diana always knew something wasn’t right about Prince Andrew
Kanye West touched down in LA amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours

Kanye West touched down in LA amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours
‘Harry Potter’ series denounced for giving royalties to ‘transphobic’ J.K. Rowling

‘Harry Potter’ series denounced for giving royalties to ‘transphobic’ J.K. Rowling
Emma Corrin wants to move on from her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin wants to move on from her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Daggers drawn: Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz trade barbs for days on Twitter

Daggers drawn: Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz trade barbs for days on Twitter

Latest

view all