Jennifer Lopez touches on what she took for ‘granted’ in quarantine

Jennifer Lopez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on everything she took for granted before Covid-19 cleared up her perspective.

She shed light on it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, "It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long.”

“Not being able to see my mom and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together — different things like that where you realize health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

"We have an excitement to get back to work safely and I've been adamant during my shoots that we follow protocols including testing and face masks and social distancing.”

"But as we continue to move forward, I want to have a comfort level and a peace of mind as we enter back into a more normal routine, which hopefully will be sooner rather than later."

"It's important to me that when I get back to work on stage and filming that I'm confident I'm doing it safely for everyone. There's a huge responsibility. It's like, 'OK we don't want to take any chances with anybody's life,' so we need be as safe as we can."



