Kim Kardashian over the moon as son Saint speaks Japanese

Hollywood
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian was emotional and overjoyed as her son Saint speaks Japanese language with skill.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video clip of her five-year-old son Saint wherein he can be heard speaking Japanese.

In the video, Saint repeats Japanese words and numbers clearly with skill.

Kim Kardashian posted the video with caption “My baby speaks Japanese.”

Kim is focusing on her business Skims and on four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm amid marital woes with Kanye.

Reports have been circulating that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are calling it quits on their six-year marriage.

