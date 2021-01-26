Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Selena Gomez fangirls over Billie Eilish wearing her Rare Beauty line

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Superstar Selena Gomez fangirled over the fact that singer Billie Eilish wore her Rare Beauty line on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Taking to her Instagram stories the Lose You To Love Me hit maker shared a photo of the 19-year-old sporting a natural look consisting of dewy skin, mascara and tinted lips.

"Icon @billieilish is wearing @rarebeauty on the cover of vanity fair!! Low key freaking out. You look stunning!" she wrote.

This is not the first time Selena spoke highly of the Bad Guy singer.

In an interview with Zane Lowe earlier this year, the Disney alum shared why Billie was her favourite singer.

"First, I'll say just the understanding she has – even her song "Xanny" — she already knows. She's so aware of what this industry can be and become." She said.

"When I heard that song, I just sobbed because I've been doing this for so long and it's like, 'damn, that's so true,'" she spoke about Billie's song Everything I Wanted and how she felt connected to it.

"There's so many moments where I was just like, Oh, it doesn't matter who you are.' There are moments in my life that's like 'is this it?' She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She's an amazing, amazing artist."

