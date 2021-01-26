Can't connect right now! retry
Royal expert says Kamala Harris might join Meghan and Harry on Archewell podcast

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Podcast collaboration between Kamala Harris and Meghan Markle might be on the cards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may as well welcome US vice president Kamala Harris on their Archewell podcast for Spotify.

Royal commentator Rosa Silverman wrote in the Telegraph that Meghan and Kamala highly respect each other, and there have been rumours circulating that the MVP will be joining the the Sussexes on their podcast Archwell.

“I think there’s a real feeling of solidarity between the two women," a source told Silverman.

Shedding light on why a collaboration between the two powerhouse women could be a good thing, she added, “Why this could work: It would serve as a one-off collaboration to discuss and promote some shared aims and interests before Harris becomes too busy to enter into such enterprises with figures like Meghan.

Meghan and Harry signed a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify late last year and made their debut in a podcast with 19-month-old son Archie.

