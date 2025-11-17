 
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan reveal why their marriage works

Fox and Pollan, married for 37 years now, also share four kids together

Geo News Digital Desk
November 17, 2025

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan share secret to lasting marriage
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan share secret to lasting marriage

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan say the key to their 37-year marriage is laughing together.

In a new interview, Pollan revealed an advice she and Fox gave their newly married son, Sam, of finding "something to laugh about together every day.”

She added that taking their relationship “one day at a time” has helped them stay strong for nearly four decades.

Sam recently married Molly Milstein, announcing their wedding on Instagram on November 4.

Fox and Pollan also share twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and their youngest, Esmé, 24.

Fox noted that his kids aren’t overly interested in his long career, even though Sam now works in entertainment on the production side. “They haven’t been historically curious about my career,” he said. “Everyone has led their own lives. They’re great people.”

The family recently celebrated another milestone when Esmé completed the New York City Marathon in honor of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, just before her 24th birthday. Fox marked the moment on social media, calling himself a very proud dad.

